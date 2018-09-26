Human Pyramid Collapses in 'La Mercè Festival' in Barcelona

(Twitter)

Nail-biting footage shows the moment a human tower collapses during a festival in Barcelona.

Brave athletes were attempting to create a pyramid of bodies - one of the traditions of the La Mercè festival in the Spanish city.

But as the final two people clamber to the top, those below lose their balance and the tower falls apart.

Spectators watch in horror as eleven people balancing near the top of the human pyramid plunge onto the people supporting them below.

A stunned intake of breath can be heard in the crowd over the music playing in the background as they witness the accident unfold.

Many people were filming the spectacle on their phones at the time.

Their jaws drop as they seen the mass of bodies writhing in a heap as the athletes desperately try to untangle themselves.

It is not clear how many people were injured in the accident, but one man can be seen clutching his chest in agony as he lies on top of the pile of tangled limbs.

Another person is carried away by paramedics on a stretcher.