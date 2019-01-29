Humpback Pictured in Surprise Appearance on Mexico Coast

(Shutterstock)

Surfers waiting on the ocean swell couldn't believe their eyes when a whale suddenly emerged from the water and waved at them with its huge flipper.

The humpback was pictured making its surprise appearance at Cerritos Beach, Pescadero, on the north east coast of Mexico.

Photographer Sofía Buitron, 37, was taking photos of the surfers waiting for their next wave when the whale started jumping in the distance and gesturing at them.

Humpbacks - which can reach 50-foot-long and weigh 30 tonnes - are often sighted off the Baja peninsula - where Cerritos Beach is located - because the area is rich in marine life.

The region is also a mecca for surfers and in this amazing shot it looks as though both are enjoying life on the ocean wave.

Ms Buitron, from Mexico City, took the perfectly timed picture on January 18, around 4.30pm. She revealed getting the picture of the whale 'waving' was all about timing.

She said: 'I felt so lucky and I knew right away that this picture would be a favourite one for my family and friends.

'Every time the surfers see a whale they just stop and admire them, it makes us feel grateful and closer to the ocean.

'Personally, for me, they are some kind of deity and watching them makes me feel the luckiest person.

'I'm not a surfer yet but I already have free lessons from my new friends and I'm planning to learn after the high season ends.'

