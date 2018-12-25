Indian 16-Year-Old Girl Gets Guinness for Longest Hair on Teenager

India’s Rapunzel – Meet The Record Breakers (Twitter)

A 16-year-old girl who had a bad haircut 10 years ago has been growing out her hair ever since and now has a Guinness World Record.

Nilanshi Patel, of Gujarat, India, was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest hair on a teenager after her brown locks were measured at 5 feet, 7 inches long.

Patel said she started growing her hair out after a bad experience with a hairdresser when she was 6.

"I got my hair cut, a really bad haircut. So, then I decided that I won't cut my hair. I decided that when I was 6 and have not cut it since," she said.

Patel, whose friends nicknamed her Rapunzel, said her parents are supportive of her style.

"People think that I face so many problems with my hair, but I don't face any problems, I do sports and all the things with my hair. It's a lucky charm for me!" she said.

"I style it is as a long braid or as a bun on the top of my head. When I am going to an occasion, or when I am playing table tennis, I bun my hair on my head so that it is comfortable for me," Patel said.

