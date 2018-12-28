Indian Artist Builds Biggest Santa Sculpture Via Sand, 10,000 Plastic Bottles

(Twitter)

An artist used sand and 10,000 plastic bottles to create a 30-foot-tall Santa Claus sculpture on a beach in India.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik spent two days crafting the likeness of Kris Kringle on Puri beach in Odisha in part to raise awareness of the impact of plastic pollution on the environment.

The sculpture, which also included 882 tons of sand, features the messages "#ReadyForChange" and "#BeatPlasticPollution."

Pattnaik said he is hoping to get the sculpture listed in the Limca Book of Records.

