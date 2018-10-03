Indian Catcher Called for Venomous Cobra Hidden in Pepsi Crate

(Shutterstock/File Photo)

A reptile rescuer in India was called to a store in an Indian village to rescue a king cobra found with its body stuck in a Pepsi crate.

A video of the rescue in a Bhadrak state village shows snake rescuer Mirza Mohd Arif carefully working to free the snake from the plastic crate, which was used to carry Pepsi bottles.

The footage shows Arif carefully cutting through the plastic to avoid hurting or agitating the venomous cobra.

Arif said the snake was found to be uninjured and released into a nearby wooded area.

