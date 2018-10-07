Indian Fatally Stabbed for Refusing to Apologize to Dog!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A 40-year-old man was killed after being stabbed when his tempo brushed past a pet dog in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Saturday, police said.

"Vijender Rana's Tata Ace tempo accidentally touched a dog, belonging to one of the accused. The owner picked a fight with him," a police officer said, adding that the owner called others to intervene.

"Later, the victim's brother got to hear about the ongoing brawl and joined it."

The police said both sides, belonging to Mohan Garden, were drunk, which aggravated the situation.

Two brothers, Ankit and Paras, and their tenant, Dev Chopra are prime suspects in the crime.

The victim's daughter called the police at 12.50 am to report the incident, police said.

Vijender Rana, who was driving the tempo, received a stab injury and died while being taken to Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital.

His 45-year-old brother Rajesh, who joined the tussle, sustained injuries.

"The three accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them," the officer said, adding a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

