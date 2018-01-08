Indian Muslim Leader Says Prawns Are Not Halal
Prawns, he said, were in fact arthropods - insects - and that consuming them was prohibited (Shutterstock/File)
Follow >
Click here to add Facebook as an alert
Disable alert for Facebook,
Click here to add Hyderabad as an alert
Disable alert for Hyderabad,
Click here to add KFC as an alert
Disable alert for KFC,
Click here to add Mufti as an alert
Disable alert for Mufti,
Click here to add Telangana as an alert
Disable alert for Telangana
An eminent Muslim leader in the Indian city of Hyderabad has issued a fatwa against the city's prawns, sending its seafood sellers into shell-shock.
Mohammad Azeemuddin, head Mufti of the religious school of Jamia Nizamia, decreed earlier this week that the popular seafood dish was off the menu.
Prawns, he said, were in fact arthropods - insects - and that consuming them was prohibited, or haram.
The fatwa has caused a furor in the capital of the southern Indian state of Telangana because prawn is one its most popular dishes - and many fatwas in the past have allowed it.
But other religious schools in the city have said that prawn is actually fine to eat, reports Gulf News India.
Confusingly, another religious institution in Hyderabad, Madrasa-e-Anwarul Huda, said that prawn was halal.
And the authorities of Jamia Nizamia eventually clarified that the fatwa is only strictly applicable to the followers of the Hanafi school of Muslim thought - just one of the four main schools of Sunni Islam.
- Yoga is Officially 'Halal' in Saudi Arabia!
- Bring Halal Back to KFC: Muslim New Zealanders Campaign on Facebook
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- The huge uproar against the Halal industry and what it means for its prospects
- This week in facepalms, an Indian Sunni leader says women are only fit to give birth
- Russians, Muslims and otherwise, show a marked preference for halal foods
- Halal growth means big things for the UAE
- Doing it halal? Nine surprising Ramadan fatwas on sex while fasting