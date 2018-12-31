Indian Passenger Strips Naked in Mid-Air!

Passenger strips on India-bound flight from Dubai. (Twitter)

The crew members held him and kept him seated till the flight landed at Lucknow airport.

Passengers travelling from Dubai to Lucknow by an Air India Express flight on Saturday were in for a shock when a man stripped mid-air and started walking down the aisle naked, ANI reported.

The incident happened on flight IX-194, which had over 150 passengers on board.

The flight crew took control of the situation by putting the passenger back into his seat and wrapped him in a blanket to pacify the agitated travellers, sources in the airline told ANI.

The two staff members held him and kept him seated till the flight landed at Lucknow airport at 12.05pm.

"As per the direction of the captain of the flight, the passenger was handed over to airlines security at Lucknow airport where investigation is underway," Air India Express spokesman was quoted as saying by ANI.

The flight later departed from Lucknow to Dubai at 1405 hrs on Saturday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.