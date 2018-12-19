Indonesian Boy Who Weighed 190kg Lost Half His Body by Giving Up Sugar

Arya Permana when weighing 31st 6lbs when he was just ten-years-old and had become Indonesia's fattest boy (dailymail)

An Indonesian boy who used to weigh more than 30st lost half his body weight by giving up sugar, and now wants to become a footballer.

Arya Permana lost more than 15st in just two years but before his massive weight loss had become Indonesia's fattest boy.

The 12-year-old once ballooned to 31st 6lbs and has since shed 15st 7lbs by changing his diet and exercising.

The youngster baffled doctors three years ago when footage of him as a morbidly obese child playing in a water tank to cool his body, emerged from the small village of Cipurwasari in Indonesia's West Java province.

The little boy could chomp down enough rice, fish curry, beef, vegetable soup and Tempeh - a traditional soy patty - to feed two adults for a whole day.

His ever-growing giant frame meant no clothes fitted him so he had to spend his days draped in a sarong and sitting inside a tiny pool to cool himself down.

He was born at home via natural birth and weighed a normal 5lbs but began to pack on the pounds at an abnormal weight from the age of two.

His massive diet had also become a worry for his parents, mother Rokayah Somantri, 37, and father Ade Somantri, 47, as he ate five times a day.

Several doctors in their village examined Arya, but did not find anything abnormal about his alarming weight.

But after following a strict diet and with rigorous exercise, football fan Arya now is an active 16st boy who walks three miles every day and plays badminton with his friends.

In pictures taken after his transformation Arya can be seen wearing his old t-shirt in disbelief to show his remarkable weight loss.

An elated Arya said: 'Now I am happy, I can walk. I can play as well. I have become more agile than before. I like playing football too.

'I can walk 5km with my friends and every afternoon I play football with them. 'I want to be a professional footballer.

'My favourite football club is Liverpool FC and my favourite player is Roberto Firmino. I want to play like him.'

At nine years of age, Arya was so big that he couldn't attend classes as walking to the school was an uphill task for him.

His helpless parents were so worried they put him on a strict no-sugar diet to stop him from further bloating.

But thanks to a dietitian's advice and a fruit and veg-laden diet, Arya is steadily losing weight and aims to hit his target weight of 10st.

Dad-of-two and farmer Ade said: 'We have been giving him the food that doctors have recommended.

'We don't give him prohibited foods. He is not allowed to eat sweets or sweet drinks. He is strictly off sugar.

'Arya is now very active and plays with his friends. He even goes for a walk with his friends.

'His sleeping habits have also improved. Earlier he would complain of shortness of breath and troubles sleeping but now he has sound sleeps.

'He sleeps at 10pm every night except Sunday when I give him the freedom to sleep at 11pm or 12pm.'

Arya has also learnt to ride a motorbike however, he only takes it out occasionally as he is too young to ride it. Ade said: 'Arya can ride a motorcycle now.

'He is preparing for junior high school but the school is very far away from our home, about 10km, and there is no public transport so he is will ride a motorbike to school.

'In the past Arya used to be best in the class but then his studies were interrupted.

'I am glad that Arya is going to school like an ordinary child.'

Arya also underwent bariatric surgery in April last year which helped him reduce his weight from 29st to 26st in just three weeks.

The couple had to even borrow money from their neighbours and relatives to feed their ever-hungry child as their meagre earnings of £100 pounds a month was not enough to buy sufficient food for Arya.

