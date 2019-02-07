Indulge Before You Start Your German Fast!

Fasnacht festival in Germany (Twitter)

Carnivals tend to be rooted in Catholicism -offering a chance for indulgence and mischief before the fasting and abstinence of Lent.

At the Fasnacht (it means the night before you break a fast) festival in Germany, that means lots of Oom-pah music, bratwurst and beer.

This year's revelling starts on February 28 and the quickest way to get there is to fly to Zurich and hire a car.

The carnival is celebrated in slightly different ways in each of the towns surrounding Lake Constance and they all seem to have a comical edge.

Lake Constance is Europe's third biggest lake, although technically it's part of the Rhine. The Rhine flows down the Swiss Alps and creates a lake before continuing through Germany and the Netherlands and out to the North Sea.

The lake is bordered by Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and it's possible to visit all four in the space of five hours -an efficient way to cross these countries off your list. More than half the lake's shoreline is in Southern Germany, so there are plenty of baroque churches, medieval town squares and vineyards if the festival becomes too much.

I spent a night in Uberlingen. It is famous for the Haenselejuck, a Saturday night parade of the Haensele (devils). By early evening the bars and streets are packed with spectators, all dressed in elaborate costumes.

I was advised to pick my spot by 6.30pm and was sandwiched between a family of unicorns and a group of jellyfish.

At 7pm, thousands of men dressed in almost identical, brightly-coloured, traditional devil costumes began their parade accompanied by hundreds of Oom-pah bands who inspired the crowd to start schunkeln - the German word for swaying to music. The party continued into the early hours with pop-up street vendors selling delicious variations of meat, potato and cheese -and, of course, the beer was flowing.

The following day I headed to the city of Konstanz, about an hour's drive away. The main parade here is during the day and the participants are not all dressed identically. One group was dressed as octopuses.

A local explained it was in honour of Paul, the octopus believed to have psychic powers. He correctly predicted the outcome of 12 out of 14 football matches including picking Spain to win the 2010 World Cup Final. Paul is considered a local as he was housed at the Sea Life Centre in Germany.

Before heading home, I visited the Maestrani chocolate factory in Flawil on the Swiss side of the lake. This isn't part of the festival, but if you're a chocoholic it's well worth the detour.

