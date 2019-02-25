Iran Records Increase in Research Projects

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The number of research projects in Iran has increased in the current Iranian calendar year 1397 (to end on March 20) in comparison with the past year, Mehr reported on Saturday.

In a report released by the National Science Foundation, the number of submitted research projects increased by 18 percent and the number of approved projects grew by 27 percent.

During the first nine months of the year, 3550 projects were submitted to the foundation, out of which 1179 projects were approved and 464 projects have been completed, head of the foundation, Nosratollah Zargham, announced.

He said that the research projects sponsored by the foundation resulted in producing 28 technical knowledge.

The number of manufactured products during the current year is 51 items, which increased by 122 percent in comparison with the past year, he explained.

The foundation also sponsored different congresses during this time in order to discover talented researchers and to help them develop their studies, he said.

The foundation also provides researcher bank which has over 20,000 researchers who provide projects as members and they can share their experience with each other, he said.

Some Iranian, foreign and expatriate researchers are members of the bank, he explained.

