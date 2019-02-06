Irani Cultural Institute Celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day

Kashmir Solidarity Day (Twitter)

The Economic Cooperation Organization Cultural Institute observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Tuesday by hosting a walk-through exhibition, which showcases arts and cuisine as well as photos of natural beauties of the Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

ECO Cultural Institute Director Mohammad-Mahdi Mazaheri and Ambassador Riffat Masood cut the ribbon on the three-day exhibit that also features handicrafts, woodwork, handmade textiles, knows as “Little Iran”.

As Kashmiri traditional music filled the venue, a documentary film “Iran-e Saghir” produced by Iranian Sahar TV, also screened for the audience.

The greenish region’s dishes and tea were also on the menu to delight the invitees.

A host of ambassadors, diplomats, Iranian scholars, academia, college students and members of Pakistani community attended the event that was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan.

Several speakers addressed history, arts, culture, natural landscape and everyday life in Kashmir, which is also known as “Iran-e-Saghir” meaning “Little Iran.”

In her keynote speech, Ambassador Riffat Masood highlighted the historical, cultural and traditional bonds between Kashmir and Iran that were the main theme of the exhibition.

Referring to the poetry of Allama Iqbal who called Kashmir as Iran e-Saghir, the envoy said that Iran-e Saghir is now under occupation.

“Kashmiris continue to suffer countless brutalities with gross human rights violations,” she said.

Veteran Iranian scholar Qasim Saafi elucidating religious and cultural commonalities between Iran and Kashmir, explained that Islam was promoted across Kashmir by Mir Seyyed Ali Hamadani, a prominent Iranian poet and scholar.

Pakistani scholar Rashid Naqvi used the context of long-standing struggle between Pakistan and India to condemn “human rights violations committed by Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiris”.

Mazaheri, in his speech, reminded attendees of historical and linguistic annex between Iran and Kashmir as he mentioned that those relations are deeply rooted.

Every year, on February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day is marked across Pakistan and by Kashmiri nationalists worldwide, holding special programs.

This article has been adapted from its original source.