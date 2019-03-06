Iranian Art Reaches Berlin

Art by Shahram Entekhabi (Twitter)

A group of Iranian artists will showcase their latest works at the Katharina Maria Raab Gallery in Berlin in an exhibition that aims to put the spotlight on contemporary Iranian art.

Asieh Salimian and Shahram Entekhabi are the curators of the exhibition “Speaking for Themselves” opening on March 7, the gallery has announced.

Ali Bababaizad, Basira Bolboli, Marjan Qorbani, Zahra Mohammadi, Puneh Oshidari, Nasim Pirhadi, Zartosht Rahimi, Ali Soltani Tehrani, Azam Tabatabai and Ehsan Ziafati are the participating artists in the exhibit.

“‘Speaking for Themselves’ takes a glance at the contemporary art of Iran and is a selection of what the young artists have created,” the curators wrote in a statement for the showcase.

“The works narrate different issues. The contemporary Iranian art in the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution can somehow narrate what has happened all these 40 years,” it adds.

The exhibit will be running until March 30.

This article has been adapted from its original source.