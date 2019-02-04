Iranian Film Spotlights Terror and Emotion

Fereshteh Sadr-Orafai (Twitter)

Fereshteh Sadr-Orafai, the actor of “The Night When the Moon Was Full”, has said the drama shows how extremism frustrates human ambitions.

The film directed by Narges Abyar based on a true story is competing in the 37th Fajr Film Festival, which is currently underway in Tehran.

It is about Abdul-Hamid Rigi, the younger brother of Abdul-Malik Rigi, the founder and leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in southeastern Iran, who marries Faezeh Mansuri, a woman from Tehran. He forces Faezeh to leave her homeland along with her brother to live in Pakistan where they find themselves involved in the Jundallah terrorist activities.

“This film depicts how fundamentalism and extremism victimize love and beautiful ambitions and replace them with hatred, rage, hostility and pessimism,” Sadr-Orafai, who stars as the mother of the Rigi brothers, told the Persian service of MNA on Saturday.

“Women and children are the major victims of wars and fundamentalist and extremist thoughts,” she added.

Sadr-Orafai spent two weeks living with families in the Sistan-Baluchestan region to get close to her role in the movie.

“They warmly received me into their homes and invited me to their wedding ceremonies as I learned a lot about their culture and behavior that were very helpful,” she said.

The Rigi brothers were arrested by Iranian security forces and were hanged in 2010 after a court found them guilty of dozens of criminal charges.

