Iran's Fajr Film Fest Screens 5 Children’s Movies by Persian Filmmakers

Fajr Film Festival (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Fajr Film Follow >

Five children’s movies by Iranian filmmakers will go on screen on the sidelines of the 37th Fajr Film Festival, the Farabi Cinema Foundation announced on Tuesday.

Acclaimed movies “Stammer” by Mohammadreza Hajigholami, “Knockout” by Gholamreza Ramezani and the award-winning animation “The Last Fiction” by Ashkan Rahgozar will go on screen in a section entitled “Simorgh and Butterflies”.

“Pastarioni” by Soheyl Movaffaq and “Benjamin” by Mohsen Enayati will also be screened during the five-day program, which will run from February 2 to 6.

The screenings are free for children and schoolchildren.

The program has been organized for the second time to support children’s films.

The 37th Fajr Film Festival will take place in Tehran and several other Iranian cities from January 30 to February 11.

This article has been adapted from its original source.