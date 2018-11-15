Irish Drunk Splits at Pilot for Not Severing Her More Alcohol

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

An inebriated woman passenger on London-bound Air India flight created a ruckus, hurled abuses at the crew, and even spat on the pilot for not serving her more alcohol.

The Irish woman, who was flying business class, became furious when cabin crew refused to serve her more alcohol after they noticed she was too drunk.

In a video that went viral, the woman is shown abusing the crew and saying: "You treat business class passengers like this? I work for all you people... But you won't give me a glass of wine... You can't give me a wee bottle of wine."

She also claimed to be an international human rights lawyer and has helped Palestinian people.

The woman's speech sounded slurred in the video, suggesting she was heavily drunk, according to reports in India Today.

At one point she is seen walking up close to a crew member who has flying stripes on his shoulder, suggesting he is one of the Air India flight's pilots.

She then spits on him before hurling abuse at a female crew member.

However, in spite of the woman's mid-air rowdiness, the crew members remained remarkably calm and composed.

She was arrested after the flight landed in London.

Although the exact sequence of events remains unclear, it is alleged that the woman's rant began after cabin crew complained to the commander that she was too drunk.

The commander then instructed his crew not to serve her more liquor.