ISESCO Condemns Houthi Pillage of Valuable Manuscripts in Yemen's Zabid

The ancient city of Zabid in Yemen’s western Hodeidah province is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed as an architectural marvel of early Islam. (AFP)

The Islamic Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization condemned Sunday the Houthis’ theft of manuscripts, historical and scientific books and artifacts from the library of a fortress in Zabid, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Zabid is one of the oldest towns in Yemen, located in Hodeidah province, and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1993.

The stolen items were valuable artifacts of Zabid, which was the capital of Yemen during the 13th and 15th centuries, and the theft of such heritage was a criminal act against the Yemeni civilizations and a violation of international declarations and agreements, ISESCO director general Abdulaziz bin Othaman Al-Twajairi said.

