Israeli Song Aired by 2000 Radio Stations Worldwide!

An Israeli version of One Day, the hit song by Jewish-American singer Matisyahu was chosen by World Radio Day to be broadcast by over 2,000 radio stations worldwide.

The version of the song was performed by Israeli group Koolulam along with 3,000 audience participants in Haifa. Led by musical director Ben Yefet, Koolulam concerts incorporate audience participation a diverse audience of Jews, Christian and Muslims in a variety of multi-lingual songs.

The musical group announced on their Facebook page, "we feel honored to be part of this wonderful occasion. Thank you to 'One Day One Choir' for helping make this happen. We hope that 'One Day' every day will be peaceful."

One Day was originally released by Matisyahu in 2008 and has since been covered by many artists and featured on TV shows, including the NBC broadcast of the 2010 Winter Olympics. Matisyahu made headlines with his Jewish-themed music being nominated for a Grammy award in 2006.

The Koolulam version is in Hebrew, English and Arabic, a good fit for this year's World Radio Day theme of Dialogue, Tolerance, and Peace.

Launched in 2001, Wold Radio Day is a an initiated of UNESCO - the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and held every year on February 13.

