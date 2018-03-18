Jail for Man Who Harassed Teenage Girl in Elevator

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man has been sentenced to three months in jail after the court found him guilty of sexually harassing a teenager inside an elevator.

Public prosecution records state the 28-year-old man touched and pinched the 13-year-old Jordanian girl's cheek and chin and kissed her on the cheek.

He was convicted and will be deported after completing his jail time.

He denied a molestation charge in the Court of First Instance, after a complaint was filed on January 28 at the Bur Dubai police station.

The girl said she had come back from school at 3pm and took the elevator in her building. "An Asian man walked in with me. I was going to the 13th floor while he wanted to go to the 12th floor. But he did not step out there and pressed 15, instead."

The girl recounted that said he pinched her cheek several times, touched her hair and then kissed her on her left cheek. "When I pushed him away, he stepped away and looked down. I went to my mother and told her."

After her father came home, they called the police who checked the CCTV cameras inside the building. At the police station later that day, she identified the accused from among other suspects.

The girl's father was told by the manager of a company located on the 12th floor of their building, that the accused worked with them.

The court ruling remains subject to appeal.

This article has been adapted from its original source.