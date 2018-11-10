Japanese YouTuber Gets World Record for Covering Singer in Cling Wrap

A Japanese YouTuber wrapped a singer from her feet to her shoulders in cling wrap to set a new world record. ( Guinness World Records)

A popular Japanese YouTuber set a Guinness World Record by wrapping a volunteer in cling wrap in only 1 minute, 58 seconds.

Dekakin, a comedian and YouTuber known for food and arm wrestling related stunts, enlisted the help of Ichiho Shirahata, a member of the group "Gekijo-ban" Gokigen Teikoku singing group whose ballet experience came in handy during the attempt.

The pair practiced for hours to perfect their technique before the official attempt, which was timed to coincide with Thursday's Guinness World Records Day.

Guinness stipulated Shirahata had to be covered from her feet to her shoulders in cling wrap without any gaps.

An adjudicator for the record-keeping organization kept time and inspected Shirahata to make sure the attempt was an official record. Dekakin was awarded a certificate once the time was verified at 1 minute, 58 seconds.

Dekakin joked that he didn't want the video of his attempt to go viral.

"If people don't see my video, then surely people wouldn't try and beat this record," Dekakin said.

