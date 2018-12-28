Jordan Court Sentences Man to 7 Years for Attempted Murder
The Court of Cassation has upheld a December 2017 Criminal Court ruling sentencing a man to seven years in prison after he was convicted of attempting to murder a man in Zarqa in March of 2013.
The court declared the defendant guilty of stabbing a man after a fight with the intent to kill him on March 26, and handed him a 10-year prison sentence.
However, the court decided to reduce the sentence to seven years when the victim dropped charges against the defendant.
Court papers said the victim was walking in the street when he spotted his relatives fighting with three men, so he went to intervene and stop the fight.
The three men then grabbed the victim and held him while one of them stabbed him in the chest, court documents said.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery and survived the stabbing, according to court transcripts.
The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court followed the proper procedures and the defendant deserved the verdict he received.
The Court of Cassation judges were Mohammad Ibrahim, Naji Zu’bi, Yassin Abdullat, Bassem Mubeidin and Saeed Mugheid.
