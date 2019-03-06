Jordan: Women Soldiers Leap to Greater Heights

King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, accompanied by Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, visits the JAF Music Band headquarters ahead of International Women’s Day and is briefed on the achievements of women in JAF (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Mohamed Bin Zayed Brigade Disable alert for Royal Jordanian Air Follow >

King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, was briefed on Tuesday on the achievements of women in the JAF.

During a visit to the JAF Music Band headquarters ahead of International Women’s Day, King Abdullah inspected several military formations made up of women officers, including personnel from the Royal Medical Services, the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), the JAF Music Band, and the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Brigade/Quick Reaction Force, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and was briefed on women’s work in the JAF, where they have been serving since 1950.

The King commended the achievements of Jordanian women in all fields, praising their pioneering role in the JAF, according to the statement.

During the visit, His Majesty watched a live feed of a military drill conducted by women personnel.

In addition, the King toured the crèche at the JAF Music Band headquarters for personnel’s children, the statement added.

Also during the visit, two helicopters piloted by female RJAF personnel flew over the military training field, and the King spoke to one of the pilots mid-flight via video call.

This article has been adapted from its original source.