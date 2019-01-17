Jordanian Court Upholds 5-Year Jail for Attempted Murder

(Shutterstock/ File)

The Court of Cassation upheld a June 2016 Criminal Court ruling sentencing a 42-year-old man to a reduced sentence after convicting him of attempted murder in December of 2012.

The court declared the defendant guilty of attempting to murder the 24-year-old victim following an old feud on December 2, in the Misdar neighbourhood of Amman, and handed him a 10-year prison sentence.

However, the court decided to reduce the sentence by half because the victim dropped charges against the defendant.

Court documents said the defendant’s father owned a coffee shop, which the victim frequently visited.

“The defendant and his father decided that they did not want the victim to come to their establishment,” according to court papers.

On the day of the incident, the court maintained, the victim was walking near the coffee shop when the defendant spotted him.

“The defendant rushed towards the victim, drew his gun and fired seven rounds, three of which struck the victim in the chest and stomach,” according to court documents.

The defendant then fled the scene and the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated.

The defendant contested the Criminal Court’s ruling charging that the “court relied on weak and contradictory evidence and testimonies when the tribunal indicted him”.

However, the Court of Cassation rejected his claims and ruled that the Criminal Court’s ruling was accurate and the defendant deserved the sentence he received.

