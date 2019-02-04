Jordanians, Syrian Refugees Introduced to Money Digital Literacy

GIZ Digital Financial Literacy (Facebook)

The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on Sunday kicked off a campaign designed to raise awareness on digital financial services among financially un-served Jordanians and Syrian refugees.

The campaign will be carried out in cooperation with 20 private sector organizations, local and international NGOs as well as UN agencies.

Over the past two years, the CBJ worked to ensure greater and easier access to FinTech services within a broader effort to expand financial inclusion in the country and boost monetary stability.

