Kim Jong Un Sends Two Native Dogs as Peace Gift to South Korea

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Sent These Puppies as a Peace Gift to South Korea.

Two indigenous North Korean Pungsan dogs joined South Korea's presidential pets on Sunday.

"The Pungsan dogs are a gift from Chairman Kim Jong Un and the first lady to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the first lady," said the presidential office.

The one-year-old male and female white-haired dogs traveled across the border to South Korea last week, officials said.

Pungsan dogs are the North's indigenous breed, registered as a natural heritage.

"The North's first lady Ri Sol Ju said the dogs have pedigree certificate," said the presidential office.

The two dogs have joined the first dog Maru of another Pungsan breed and an adopted dog Tory and a cat, Jjing Jjing.

North Korea sent Pungsan dogs to mark the first inter-Korean summit in 2000.

