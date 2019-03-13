This Kuwaiti Band Takes You Back to the 80s!

The establishing of the authority was one of the initiatives emanating from the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. (Photo/Supplied/ Arab News)

Showgoers in Riyadh enjoyed a blast from the past as the Kuwaiti musical “Al-Thamaninat,” or “The ‘80s,” rolled into the capital March 10-12.

The musical has received plenty of praise since its debut in Kuwait in January, and Saudi audiences were the latest to be treated to the spectacle.

The show, styled around a full day of programs in the style of Kuwaiti television in the 1980s, featured a variety of segments that included old video clips, songs and live performances.

An ensemble of musicians and singers worked their way through the day’s program, displayed on a screen designed to resemble an ‘80s television set. The crowd was treated to a heavy dose of nostalgia as they watched the television of their childhood reenacted.

Highlights of the night included a compilation of cartoon openings, performed live while the screens played clips from the shows, a series of ‘80s advertisements with the jingles recreated, and clips from old Saudi vs. Kuwait soccer matches, during which the audience participated by waving small Saudi flags that were handed out during the intermission.

While the musicians took center stage, the details of the production were equally laudable; the onstage screens featured incredible graphics, remastered videos from the era, and even a few current memes to make younger audience members feel included. In addition, every audience member was given a replica of an ‘80s magazine, featuring puzzles, comics, articles, and even reprints of old magazine advertisements.

The Saudi leg of the tour was the result of a collaboration between the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, reminding fans of a time when the television collaborations between the two countries produced some of the best shows of the era.

In a statement to the Kuwait News Agency, Kuwaiti Ambassador Sheikh Ali Khalid Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called the performance an “excellent example



