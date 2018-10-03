Kuwaiti Employer Jailed for Filming Maid Fall off Balcony

A Kuwaiti woman who filmed her domestic worker fall off from her balcony was sentenced to nearly two years in prison, local media reported.

Last March, Adesech Sadik made global headlines after a harrowing 12-second video of the encounter showed the maid screaming "hold me, hold me", while her employer stood recording the scene.

The employer came under worldwide condemnation as she shouted: “Oh, crazy, come back” during the recording. The viral video shed light on abysmal working conditions for blue collar workers in the Gulf Arab nation.

After battling the courts for over a year, the employer was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison, Kuwaiti media reported late last week.

عادي .. المهم اصورها واحطها في سناب شات قبل لا تطيح pic.twitter.com/SnI48BbdAo — هورنت (@hornetbad) March 30, 2017

Sadik miraculously survived the seven storey fall with a broken arm after she fell onto a metal awning beneath. She was later rushed to Mubarak hospital where she was being treated for her injuries.

She had attempted to escape via the window in the Sabah al-Salem neighbourhood after she her employer locked her in the house, a member of the prosecutor’s office said at the time.

Days later, Sadik spoke to Ethiopian media after the fall to debunk rumours that she had attempted suicide:

"I was trying to save myself; my employer locked me in the bathroom and was about to kill me. She wanted to throw my body out without anybody finding out, so instead of staying there, I jumped," she said.

Sadik returned to Ethiopia where she was welcomed home by her family in August last year after completing medical treatment in Kuwait.

This article has been adapted from its original source.