At Least 20 Women, Men Jailed in Lebanon for 'Immoral Acts'

Judicial police arrested 10 men and 10 women in an eastern suburb of Jounieh Saturday for “immoral acts,” a security source told the Daily Star.

The source said authorities had not disclosed the location of the arrest and could not confirm the exact charges, but that the men and women were arrested by “moral police” - a department of the judicial police - and said they were described to have been taking part in “immoral acts.”

The suspects were Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian and were referred to the judiciary in Beirut for investigation.

Jounieh hosts many clubs, often known as “Super night clubs,” in a notorious red light district in Maameltein. Prostitution is known to take place on a regular basis at these establishments, though the practice is illegal in Lebanon.

