Lebanese Cinema Goes to Brussels With “Khabsa” Comedy

A scene from Shady Hanna's "Khabsa." (Photo courtesy of Godot Films)

Follow > Disable alert for Tanya Nasr Disable alert for Brussels International Disable alert for Shady Hanna Follow >

Lebanese cinema continues to receive international festival exposure. “Khabsa,” the latest comedy by writer-director Shady Hanna, has been programed for the competition program of the Brussels International Film Festival (Nov. 18 -23).

Produced by Tanya Nasr and scored by Mike Massy, it is directed by Hanna and co-written with Abboudy Mallah from a true story.

The film tells the story of lovers Nayla (Rola Beksmati) and Fares (Junaid Zeineldine). It opens with the couple breaking up and Fares moving out of their shared flat.

Nayla’s ended their four-year-long romance because Fares can’t bring himself to pop the big question. He can’t do that, because he’s saddled with paying off a huge loan he’s taken out to finance his struggling pub.

The heartbroken Nayla makes one final, drastic, attempt to save their relationship. Gathering her closest friends for an intimate dinner, she introduces Fares to the rich and handsome Silvio (Mallah), the man she intends to marry. Fares doesn’t take the news well.

As the awkward dinner party quickly spirals out of control, Silvio is informed that Fares is gay and in a relationship with another dinner guest, Alex (Matter El Khodr).

Fares agrees to this farcical tale because Nayla claims Silvio can help with his debts and because Fares is still jealously possessive of Nayla.

Hanna writes and directs music videos and ads but he’s best known for his television and film work.

He found his first success on television, bursting onto the scene with “S.L. Shi,” a masterful satire of life in reconstruction-era Lebanon. He adapted the series to the big screen with the popular “S.L.Film” in 2000.

He found further success with the hit television comedy series “LOL” (2009-2011), working with unknown talents.

Hanna returned to cinema in 2016, directing “Yalla Aa’belkon Chabeb.” The sequel of Elie Khalife’s 2014 romantic comedy “Single, Married, Divorced” (Yalla 3a2belkon), both films remained true to the principles of “S.L. Shi,” dwelling on the social comedy embedded in the contradictions of contemporary Lebanese society.

“Khabsa” follows this reliable course a relatable and relevant story that keeps things light.

“I got a call from a friend complaining about her boyfriend’s resistance to the idea of marriage and family,” Hanna said after the film’s press screening. “I suggested that she should invite him over to dinner and fake a wealthy and good-looking [fiance] to tease him. Naturally, she laughed and refused the idea, and I wrote a film script.”

The film is well cast and the comedy reliable, with many amusing scenes involving Alex making efforts to make Fares convincingly gay, much to Fares’ despair.

“When I was writing the script, I already had the characters’ traits in mind,” Hanna said. “I had specific known actors in mind for these roles, and they were on board.”

“After rewriting the script with Abboudy, many of the characters changed shape and form. I truly believe that each role was played by the right actor and with excellence,” he added, “even though some have no acting experience at all.”

The film boasts a well-choreographed comic performance, whose single location makes it akin to a theater play.

“The fact that it encompasses only seven characters gathered at a dinner for most of the film is a huge challenge,” Hanna explained.

“The work on details in performance, location, art direction, wardrobe and post-production was humongous. Minor details, if they were missed, might have affected the film in a dramatic way.”

The film’s various secondary plots touch on many issues in Lebanese society, including cohabitation before marriage, alcohol and drug abuse, acceptance of homosexuality and women’s choices in Lebanon regarding marriage.

“I felt that it’s a romantic comedy that speaks to a lot of women who are going through similar issues, even men, in our generation young people who are suffering through financial issues,” said producer Tanya Nasr, who also plays Nayla’s bohemian best friend Maria.

“I also loved how this film is written by a man but revolves around a woman who takes matters into her own hands,” she added.

“The film is comfortable with the evolving gender roles in our society.”

“Khabsa” will open in Beirut-area cinemas Nov. 22.