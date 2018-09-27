Lebanese Police Arrest Naked Man Driving Bike in Nabatieh

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man spotted riding his motorbike in the nude in Nabatieh overnight was arrested by the Internal Security Forces Wednesday, after a video depicting the incident went viral.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the ISF said that the man, born in 1998, “suffers from mental illnesses and is on medication,” and has been admitted to hospitals for his illness several times.

This article has been adapted from its original source.