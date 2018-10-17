Lebanese Police Launches Hotline on Domestic Violence

Figures representing women, killed by male relatives in Lebanon, including eight killed in the past 60 days, during a rally organized by activists. (AFP / ANWAR AMRO)

The Internal Security Forces has launched a hotline to report cases of domestic violence, according to statement released Tuesday.

The hotline, 1745, was launched Oct. 1, and has received four domestic violence complaints so far, the statement said.

The ISF called for anyone suffering from acts of domestic violence to immediately call the hotline.

The Office of the Minister of State for Women’s Affairs said later Tuesday that the hotline was an “important step that needs to work alongside other steps [to be taken] like legislation and promoting a general culture that rejects violence and works on completely eliminating it,” according to a tweet from its official account.

The office also called on women suffering from domestic violence to “immediately call 1745 to receive the adequate support.”

In 2014, Lebanon passed Law 293, which for the first time set penalties for domestic violence after an unprecedented campaign sparked by the murders of several women by their husbands.

