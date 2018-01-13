Lebanon Arrests Suspected 'Sextorionist' Hacker
(Shutterstock)
Follow >
Click here to add Beirut as an alert
Disable alert for Beirut,
Click here to add ISF’s Cybercrimes Bureau as an alert
Disable alert for ISF’s Cybercrimes Bureau,
Click here to add London as an alert
Disable alert for London
Lebanon's Internal Security Forces Saturday announced the arrest of a man suspected of blackmailing people with compromising photographs, in Beirut’s Sabra area.
The suspect, identified as Syrian national H.M., born in 1996, was arrested by a patrol of the ISF’s Cybercrimes Bureau on Jan. 9, while he was receiving money from a victim.
The suspect reportedly admitted to attempting to hack around 350 online accounts, ultimately accessing 50 of them.
The ISF advises citizens, residents and displaced persons in Lebanon not to upload any photographs that would render those pictured vulnerable to blackmail, and to be wary of suspicious web links.
Read More:
- ‘Sex With Refugees’ Mural in London Branded ‘Orientalist Fetish’
- Hackers Leak Emails, Expose UAE’s Pro-Israel, Anti-democracy Activity
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12