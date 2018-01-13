Lebanon Arrests Suspected 'Sextorionist' Hacker

(Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Beirut Disable alert for ISF’s Cybercrimes Bureau Disable alert for London Follow >

Lebanon's Internal Security Forces Saturday announced the arrest of a man suspected of blackmailing people with compromising photographs, in Beirut’s Sabra area.

The suspect, identified as Syrian national H.M., born in 1996, was arrested by a patrol of the ISF’s Cybercrimes Bureau on Jan. 9, while he was receiving money from a victim.

The suspect reportedly admitted to attempting to hack around 350 online accounts, ultimately accessing 50 of them.

The ISF advises citizens, residents and displaced persons in Lebanon not to upload any photographs that would render those pictured vulnerable to blackmail, and to be wary of suspicious web links.

Read More:

This article has been adapted from its original source.