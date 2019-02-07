Long Spikes Male Dinosaurs Sexually Alluring - Scientists Believe

Bajadasaurus pronuspinax (Twitter)

A dinosaur skeleton found in Patagonia has astonishingly long and sharp spikes coming out of its spine.

This new species of dinosaur, named Bajadasaurus pronuspinax, lived 140 million years ago and exhibits the most extreme form of the backbone spikes

Scientists think it was covered by thick sheaths that gave the spikes 'horn-like' functionality and was used to ward off attackers and could have made the male dinosaurs more sexually alluring.

Pablo Gallina, a researcher at the National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET) said: 'These spines must have been covered by a keratin sheath similar to what happens in the horns of many mammals.'

'We think that had they been just bare bone structures or covered only by skin, they could have been easily broken or fractured with a blow or when being attacked by other animals,' he added.

It is thought that the creature was a herbivore and lived at the beginning of the Cretaceous period, which comes after the Jurassic period.

It belongs to the family of dinosaurs known as dicraeosauridae and is the most complete to have been found.

The family belongs to the wider sauropods group of dinosaurs which had long necks, small heads and long tails.

Previously discovered dicraeosauridae have never had such extreme looking extensions coming out of their backs.

The Amargasaurus cazaui, which is from the same family and lived 130 million years ago, had much shorter protrusions on its back.

Previously, the extensions on the backs of this family of the dicraeosauridae family of dinosaurs were thought to have acted to support a hump acting as fat reservoir.

Other theories about the spikes include regulating body temperature and helping the male dinosaur appear more sexually attractive.

Now scientists have added a 'passive defense system' to the list.

A replica of the Bajadasaurus fossils are on show at the Cultural Science Centre in Buenos Aires.

The full findings were published in Nature's Scientific Reports.

This article has been adapted from its original source.