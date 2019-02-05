Lucky 5-Year-Old Boy Blessed by Pope in Historic UAE Mass

Despite being just 5-years-old, he was one of the few to be personally blessed by Pope Francis at the Papal mass in Abu Dhabi. (Twitter)

The Pope reached out to the expat child and touched him.

Tuesday, February 5 marked a historic day for the UAE, but a memorable day in Cyprien Flour's life too. Despite being just 5-years-old, he was one of the few to be personally blessed by Pope Francis at the Papal mass in Abu Dhabi.

Born on March 23, 2013, just 10 days after Pope Francis was elected as head of the Catholic Church, Cyprien's father, Jean- Baptiste, said Tuesday's experience was a moment "that was meant to be".

As Pope Francis drove alongside the 50,000-strong crowd inside Zayed Sports Stadium, Jean-Baptiste said he called out "papa, papa".

"That's when he gave me eye contact, saw Cyprien and reached out to him and touched him. He really connected, took his time. It was such a special and humble moment."

Living in Dubai for three years, Jean-Baptiste and his wife, Sixtine have witnessed three pope visits in France, Germany and now the UAE.

But humorously, when Cyprien spoke about his encounter with His Holiness to his father, he didn't quite grasp the enormity of the moment; which as a five-year-old is expected.

"He probably wasn't aware of how important the moment was, because after it happened he said 'But daddy, I get blessed by the priest every Saturday."

