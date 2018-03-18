Mall Shooting Leaves One Dead in California
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Follow >
Click here to add California as an alert
Disable alert for California,
Click here to add Eric Buschow as an alert
Disable alert for Eric Buschow,
Click here to add Los Angeles as an alert
Disable alert for Los Angeles
One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital on Saturday after a shooting at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, Calif., a city northwest of Los Angeles.
Sgt. Eric Buschow, spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, said authorities are not searching for a suspect. Details were not immediately available about what happened to the shooter or about the condition of the injured person.
The mall was put in lockdown during the incident and patrons were evacuated to a fire station across the street as a safety zone.
The city of Thousand Oaks tweeted that the mall is secure and no one else was in danger.
"TOaks (Thousand Oaks) Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Oaks Mall," the tweet said. "The situation is contained and there is no threat to the public."
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Explosions, shootouts at Jakarta mall leave eight dead
- Jordanian authorities leave one dead, three wounded in border shooting
- Copenhagen shootings leave two dead in suspected “terror” attacks
- Two militants still at large after mall attack in Iraq leaves 9 dead Wednesday
- Arish attack in North Sinai leaves one dead, four injured