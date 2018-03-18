Mall Shooting Leaves One Dead in California

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital on Saturday after a shooting at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, Calif., a city northwest of Los Angeles.

Sgt. Eric Buschow, spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, said authorities are not searching for a suspect. Details were not immediately available about what happened to the shooter or about the condition of the injured person.

The mall was put in lockdown during the incident and patrons were evacuated to a fire station across the street as a safety zone.

The city of Thousand Oaks tweeted that the mall is secure and no one else was in danger.

"TOaks (Thousand Oaks) Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Oaks Mall," the tweet said. "The situation is contained and there is no threat to the public."

