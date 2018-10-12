Man, Chicken Race Each Other Upfront as Captured on Video

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

An Indiana security camera captured video of a strange chase between a man and a chicken that appears to be unusually fast.

Boaz Marbach tweeted video from the security camera at his job in Fort Wayne that shows Marbach fleeing from a chicken chasing after him with unexpected speed.

"We have a chicken at work and it loves attacking me when I let it out," Marbach said.

He said the chicken can move with surprising speed.

"I swear it's faster than it looks," he tweeted.

