Man Plans to Sue Parents for Giving Birth to Him 'Without His Consent'!

A man is planning to sue his parents in India for giving birth to him 'without his consent'.

Raphael Samuel said he had a 'great relationship' with his parents but has compared having children to 'kidnapping and slavery'.

The 27-year-old from Mumbai is an 'anti-natalist' who believes it is wrong to put an unwilling child through the 'rigmarole' of life for the pleasure of its parents.

The anti-natalist movement is gaining traction in India as younger people resist social pressure to have children.

Speaking to The Print Samuel said: 'I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure.

'My life has been amazing, but I don't see why I should put another life through the rigamarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn't ask to exist.'

Samuel runs a Facebook page called Nihilanand, which has hundreds of followers, on which he regularly posts anti-natalist material.

One image is captioned 'parents are hypocrites', with the text saying: 'A good parent puts the child above is wants and needs... but the child itself is a want of the parent'.

A similar meme posted on the Facebook page reads: 'If parents truly know what is good for their children... why did they have them?'

Another asks: 'Isn't forcing a child into this world and then forcing it to have a career kidnapping and slavery?'.

In yet another picture he writes: 'The only reason your children are facing problems is because you had them'.

Some anti-natalist activists in India also argue that having children is a strain on Earth's resources and avoid procreation for environmental reasons.

Another activist, Pratima Naik, said: 'We don't want to impose our beliefs on anyone, but more people need to consider why having a child in the world right now isn't right.'

His page, entitled Childfree India, wrote last month: 'Should we continue to bring more children in this world and accelerate the process of environmental and social degradation?

'Do you think existence is pain, and not bringing a child into this world, is a guaranteed way to avoid unnecessary suffering to the child?

'We are a group of people who have decided not to reproduce. We are Childfree Indians!'

