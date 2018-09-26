Man on Run in Dubai for Sodomizing Another Then Killing Him

(Shutterstock)

Two Pakistani men lured a compatriot to a desert before sexually assaulting and murdering him, a Dubai court has heard.

One of the defendants, who is on the run, was angry with the deceased as he believed the latter circulated photos of his female relatives in Pakistan, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

The duo have been charged with premeditated murder, sexual assault and theft.

The defendants, 33 and 21, lured the victim to the desert near a contracting firm and its labour accommodation at Jebel Ali. They befriended the victim before inviting him to have some cold drinks with them on March 4.

The documents presented to the court on Tuesday showed the runaway defendant put a rope around the victim's neck and stuffed his mouth with sand. The main defendant then allegedly sodomised the victim before the duo murdered him.

They committed the brutal crime even as the victim maintained that he wasn't the one who circulated the photos, the court heard. The defendants fled the scene after stealing the victim's mobile phone and wallet.

The 21-year-old accused pleaded not guilty before the court, claiming he was only at the crime scene. The 33-year-old fugitive is facing charges in absentia.

The body, which was in a highly decomposed state, was found buried in the sand dunes. Only its toes and head were protruding and were obviously devoured by animals.

A police lieutenant said they were alerted about the discovery of the body in a remote desert location at 10.30am on March 16. "Our first speculation was that the crime motive could be a fight among bootleggers as it is in an area thronged by labourers. However, we ruled out that possibility after questioning the workers at the site."

The police learned that the fugitive met the victim shortly before his death. They traced him through their database and found he had fled the UAE shortly after the crime. They then apprehended his accomplice, who admitted to killing the victim with the main accused and covering the body with stones and sand.

This article has been adapted from its original source.