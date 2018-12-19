Man Suffers Stroke After Being Overwhelmed by ''The Birth of Venus' Beauty

The Birth of Venus (Twitter)

A man suffered a heart attack after he became overwhelmed by the beauty of Botticelli's The Birth of Venus.

The unnamed Italian, 70, was gazing at the 15th century masterpiece in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence on Saturday morning when he had an intense artistic experience.

Known as Stendhal's Syndrome, the bizarre condition is defined as dizziness, fainting, hallucinations and even heart palpitations when seeing something of 'great beauty'.

Luckily, cardiologists who were also visiting the gallery were on hand to treat the retired patient.

The man is recovering well in Careggi hospital, Florence, where doctors are said to be used to dealing with Stendhal's Syndrome.

Stendhal's Syndrome is not a recognised medical condition and therefore its prevalence is unknown.

It is named after the 19th century French writer Marie-Henri Beyle, who is better known by his pen name Stendhal.

Stendhal described a 'kind of ecstasy' after seeing the 'sublime beauty' of the church Basilica di Santa Croce in the same Italian city. 'I had palpitations; the life went out of me, and I walked in fear of falling,' he said.

The Italian psychiatrist Graziella Magherini, who worked at the Santa Maria Nuova hospital in Florence, noted 106 cases that were treated as emergencies between 1977 and 1986.

Many of these patients were stretchered out of the city's galleries and museums after suffering dizzy spells, palpitations, hallucinations, exhaustion and even loss of identity.

Dr Magherini described risk factors for the syndrome as 'an impressionable personality, the stress of travel and the encounter with a city like Florence haunted by ghosts of the great, death and the perspective of history'.

Some reports claim the Italian man suffered a cardiac arrest - when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood around the body - while others allege he had a heart attack - when the supply of blood to the heart is blocked, usually by a clot.

The Italian website Firenze Republica reports he had a cardiac arrest and was treated by four doctors with a defibrillator, which happened to be in the same room.

Defibrillators give a high energy electric shock to restart the heart in someone who is in cardiac arrest but are ineffective in heart attacks.

Speaking of the incident, Uffizi's director Eike Schmidt said: 'This is not the first time people have become ill in the Uffizi — it happens, especially in front of major works such as those by Botticelli and Caravaggio’s “Medusa".

Mr Schmidt claims a visitor fainted in front of Medusa earlier this year, while another had an epileptic seizure while looking at Botticelli's Primavera in 2016.

'This is the proof: Art influences reality,' he said, but added he never saw the syndrome while working in the US.

Although Stendhal's Syndrome has been reported outside of Florence, Dr Magherini believed the Italian city has the most cases due to its copious amounts of Renaissance art, which is both beautiful and disturbing, and can provoke distressing memories.

Doctors at the Kfer Shaul Mental Health Centre in Jerusalem reported 'Jerusalem syndrome' in the 1990s, which is defined as patients becoming overwhelmed by the 'holy, historical and heavenly city'.

Those affected typically have borderline personality disorders or have suffered a psychotic episode in the past.

Once in the Israeli city, they are driven to singing psalms, 'wrapping themselves in hotel bed linen' and delivering sermons, the medics claimed.

The doctors estimated this affects around 100 visitors a year, of which 40 require hospitalisation. All seem to recover when they leave Jerusalem, they added.

In a lighthearted piece for the New York Times, the late journalist Louis Inturrisi suggested many come down with Stendhal's Syndrome simply because they pack too much into their itinerary.

'They have to "do" Florence, Rome, and Naples in two days, and it almost kills them,' he wrote. 'And many of them really just want to be back home with the telly on.'

