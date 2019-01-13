Many Say Meghan's Bodyguard is Quitting Because of Royal Protection Style

Her appointment was seen as groundbreaking last year (AFP/ File)

A top female police officer is leaving her job as chief protection officer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The highly regarded inspector was the first woman to have held such a key role in keeping members of the Royal Family safe.

She played a critical role in whisking Meghan away from a crowded market in Fiji following security concerns.

But last night, after about only six months in the position, it was reported that she is resigning from Scotland Yard.

It comes after the recent departure of Meghan’s personal assistant Melissa Touabti, and amid speculation that private secretary Samantha Cohen will soon leave after 17 years working for the Royal Family.

Last night, sources said that the inspector, who is not being named, is leaving the Metropolitan Police. Insiders say that although she had not clashed with Meghan, it has been challenging for personal protection officers to accommodate her wish to be seen as ‘one of the people’.

One source said: ‘Unlike someone who has grown up in the Royal Family and has been used to having close protection from an early age, it can be constraining. Even though [Meghan] was a famous actress, she could still do what she wanted in the way of getting around freely.

‘But in her current role she can’t go anywhere without her protection team, and that’s a massive constraining force on an individual like her.’

The female chief protection officer, whose departure was reported in The Sunday Times, took over from Sergeant Bill Renshaw, who had been Prince Harry’s head of security and retired last year after more than 30 years in policing.

She first came to public prominence during the young Royal couple’s tour of Australia last October, where she was photographed wearing heels while she kept a watchful eye over the pregnant Duchess.

And the blonde inspector stepped in during their visit to Fiji when huge crowds turned out to greet Meghan on a solo visit to a market.

The protection officer was seen taking the Duchess to safety shortly after Meghan whispered something in an aide’s ear.

In one photo the police officer raised her hand to clear the way, and in another she appeared to be scanning the scene for potential threats.

It is thought that the Metropolitan Police’s Royalty and Specialist Protection branch may try to find another woman to replace the departing inspector.

Both the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge have female protection officers on their teams. Last night, the Metropolitan Police and Kensington Palace declined to comment.

It comes after Meghan was said to be feeling 'miserable' in her new role as duchess while Harry is 'racked with guilt'.

A royal insider said the 37-year-old is finding it hard to juggle being pregnant with dealing with the public backlash, as husband Harry feels responsible for failing to protect her from negativity.

Speaking to US Weekly last week, a royal insider said: 'Meghan has so much on her plate, between being pregnant and dealing with the public backlash and she's finding the whole situation incredibly stressful.'

They added: '[Prince Harry is] very frustrated with how little can be done. Keeping [Meghan] away from the negativity and harm has been hard for him. It's been his purpose in their relationship to keep her away from the negativity.'

Meanwhile Lady Colin Campbell told Channel 5 documentary Kate V Meghan: Princesses At War that Harry is 'beguiled' by his new wife, who has 'changed him considerably'.

Lady Colin, 69, who was a confidante of Princess Diana and still has close royal connections, has published three books about the royal family.

The documentary also claimed that while Harry is happier than ever since settling down with Meghan, things between him and Prince William are more strained.

