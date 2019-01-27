MBC Plans to Launch TV Channel in Iraq

Broadcaster MBC (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for MBC Group Follow >

Broadcaster MBC Group plans to launch a “premium” TV channel geared toward Iraqi families next month, it said in a statement on Saturday.

MBC Iraq will air a “diverse selection of Iraqi programs, including dramas and comedies,” the broadcaster said.

Official broadcasts will begin on Feb. 17, with previews of the channel’s output aired on the two preceding days.

The launch of the channel is part of a five-year plan for MBC Group to “grow its offerings throughout the region,” it said.

In the previews of the channel’s output, it will air a broadcast of the “Winter at Tantora” Saudi cultural festival featuring a number of Iraqi singers. On Feb. 16, it will air the debut of the sixth season of “Arabs Got Talent” at 9 p.m. Iraq time.

“MBC’s relationship with Iraqi viewers is one that has been ongoing for years, primarily through televising Iraqi dramas, featuring Iraqi talent including superstar singers and many TV stars,” MBC said in a statement.

“Behind the scenes, many Iraqis have contributed to the growth of the group through their hard work in HR, admin, technical, production, and more since the company’s establishment in 1991.”

The channel will air Iraqi drama and comedy productions, in addition to “socio-cultural premium entertainment shows.”

“MBC Iraq is the result of the purposeful vision of chairman of the board, Sheikh Waleed Al-Ibrahim, and the culmination of MBC Group’s five-year expansion and growth plan, which we announced in the last quarter of 2018,” said Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC Group.

“MBC Iraq is a premium television network that caters to the needs of a sophisticated Iraqi audience, offering exclusive and premium content suitable for all members of the family and all age groups. Our aim is to offer increased localized productions, offering opportunities to Iraqi talent and prospects in media to its youth.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.