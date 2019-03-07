Michael Jackson's Sexual Abuse Film Leaves Everyone Aghast

Michael Jackson was accused of committing several sex abuse against kids. (AFP/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Wade Robson Disable alert for Jame Safechuck Disable alert for Michael Jackson Follow >

Television viewers have been left sickened after explosive child sex abuse claims against Michael Jackson were aired in the UK for the first time last night.

The disturbing Leaving Neverland documentary, shown on Channel 4, saw two alleged victims tell in graphic detail how the 'King of Pop' abused them over several years.

Hundreds took to Twitter to voice their support for accusers Wade Robson, 36, and Jame Safechuck, 41, hailing their courage for coming forward.

But others leapt to the singer's defence, saying it was a 'shame we can't hear Michael's side of the story' following Jackson's death in 2009.

The documentary was aired hours after protesters gathered outside the central London offices of Channel 4, holding banners claiming he was innocent and chanting: 'facts don’t lie, people do.'

The first half of 'Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me' last night, with part two due to be broadcast tonight. It has already been shown in the US.

One viewer wrote last night: 'Just watched. I'm sick to my stomach ! To think I was a big Michael Jackson fan. He was a crafty manipulative paedophile. ROT IN HELL.'

Another said: 'Watching part one of the Leaving Neverland doc and my heart is literally shattered for these men.'

Others were left moved by the harrowing testimony from Safechuck and Robson, with one adding: 'My heart breaks for these guys. They were so overjoyed and happy to meet this megastar - their idol and he abused them in return.

'You can hear the pain and trauma in their voices when they're recalling what happened.'

Caleb Staples also took to social media, saying: 'I don't know if I believe the victims in Leaving Neverland but if what they're saying is true by heart goes out to them.'

And Rayanne Rodier said: 'I am so impressed by the courage of James Safechuck and Wade Robson. It breaks my heart to see how they are struggling with what happened to them.'

Another Twitter user said: 'Watching part one of the Leaving Neverland doc and my heart is literally shattered for these men.'

However fans of Michael Jackson were more sceptical of the claims against him, which have also provoked a fierce reaction from the singer's family.

One viewer said: 'It's such a shame that we can't hear Michael's side of the story and we never will.'

JReg said: 'I'm only 30 minutes into this documentary but it's a shame Michael Jackson is dead because I'd love to hear what he had to say about it.'

Another Twitter user called Rob said: 'However terrible the things he did are, they don't detract from the quality of the music he made.'

Steve M wrote: 'Nothing would stop me listening to Michael Jackson's music and this hash of a documentary with badly acted 'victims' certainly won't.'

Christopher Wade said: 'Massive fan of Michael Jackson. Don't want to believe it, so not going to.'

Another commenter called Ashley said: 'Nothing was any more proven in Leaving Neverland than it was in any of the old court cases. So don't let this documentary taint Michael's genius music.'

Mr Safechuck was 10 years old when he met Jackson in 1986 on the set of a Pepsi advert.

He alleges that Jackson, who throughout his life denied any allegations of sexually abusing children, showered him with gifts while grooming both him and his family.

Mr Robson, an Australian, was five when he first met Jackson after winning a dance competition in Brisbane. He alleges similar abuse.

The response to the documentary has seen radio stations in New Zealand and Canada pulling Jackson songs from the airwaves.

BBC Radio 2 has been forced to deny reports it had stopped playing Jackson's music.

A spokeswoman said the BBC 'does not ban artists' adding: 'We consider each piece of music on its merits and decisions on what we play on different networks are always made with relevant audiences and context in mind.'

Jackson's estate wrote to Channel 4 last month claiming the documentary violates the network's programming guidelines.

The family has denounced Leaving Neverland, saying: 'Michael always turned the other cheek, and we have always turned the other cheek when people have gone after members of our family — that is the Jackson way.

'But we can't just stand by while this public lynching goes on…. Michael is not here to defend himself, otherwise these allegations would not have been made.'

The family points out that Jackson was subjected to a thorough investigation which included a surprise raid of his home, the Neverland Ranch, but was still acquitted at his criminal trial in 2005, in a case involving another young man.

Mr Robson testified at that trial, saying he had slept in Jackson's room many times, but that Jackson had never molested him.

Mr Safechuck made similar statements to investigators as a boy.

Both men filed lawsuits in 2013 saying stress and trauma had forced them to face the truth and admit they were sexually abused.

The British director of Leaving Neverland has insisted the two men accusing Michael Jackson of child abuse and rape are not after payouts from the singer's estate.

Dan Reed called Mr Robson and Mr Safechuck 'very credible witnesses' and insisted there was strong corroborating evidence backing up their harrowing claims.

'They want justice, they are not fussed about the money. I don't know what they would do with the money when they get it,' Mr Reed said yesterday.

'The thing you have to understand about child sexual abuse is that, very often, a strong bond forms between the predator and the child and that bond can last for many, many years and that's what's happened in this case.

'The corroborating evidence around their accounts is very strong, I've looked at that. If you watch the film and you see how their families have just been devastated by what happened.'

Meanwhile Roxanne Pallett broke her eight-month social media silence to stand up for Michael Jackson.

The 36-year-old actress reactivated her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a picture of the late singer that she captioned: 'Just because you read it in a magazine or see it on the TV screen, don't make it factual...'.

Alongside the caption, which are lyrics from Jackson's song, Tabloid Junkie, Roxanne added the hashtags '#mjinnocent #mjfam'.

A friend of the star told MailOnline: 'Roxanne has been off the grid, shutting down everything in her life including work offers, and social media so she could privately treat her PTSD and panic disorder in EMDR therapy.'

They went on: 'However, as a lifelong Michael Jackson fan she was crushed at the backlash her idol was getting so she defiantly reactivated her Instagram account to defend and support him.

'She's been an MJ fan since she was young and grew up to his music and so she just wanted to voice support for the Jackson family.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.