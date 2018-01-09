Missing 5-Year-Old Emirati Girl Found Dead in Drainage Pipe

Ajman police are waiting for the medical report to determine the cause of the death (Shutterstock/File)

A 5-year-old Emirati girl was found dead in the drainage duct of her house in Ajman on Monday night.

The girl identified as A.B.A. was found dead after several hours of search, which ended in the tragic discovery in Al Rawdha area in Ajman.

The family of the girl noticed the girl missing on Monday at around 5 p.m. and reported the issue to authorities.

Ajman Police and Ajman Civil Defence pulled the body out and moved it to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.

Ajman police are waiting for the medical report to determine the cause of the death.

