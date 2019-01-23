Model Goes Naked to Protest Violence Against Women, Faces Backlash

Model Are Rojas decided to strip naked in protest at the 'normalization' of violence against women. (Are Rojas/ Instagram)

Model Are Rojas decided to strip naked in protest at the 'normalization' of violence against women as she waited for gas at a service station outside Mexico City.

The bizarre demonstration, however, did not quite achieve the reaction she was hoping for.

'I received comments where women wanted me to be killed', Rojas said.

'They attacked and criticized me without listening to me, without seeing the news and without knowing anything about me.'

The stunning 27-year-old Mexican still hopes her impromptu photo brings some much needed awareness to the violence inflicted on women in Latin American, and around the world.

'The surprising thing is that in the 21st century a naked human body generates more debate, controversy and concern than the violence we live every day,' Rojas told DailyMail.

'It seems that we have "normalized" violence, but nudity is more worrying for the false morality of our society. There is a need for comprehensive and real sexual education in schools, educating future generations not to rape, abuse or kill.'

The mother of an eight-year-old boy was headed to a photo shoot on January 14 with her photographer before noticing their vehicle was running low on gasoline.

Mexico has been battling an oil crisis since late 2018, causing drivers to spend hours just to reload.

As the wait to refuel lingered on, Rojas stepped out of the photographer's car and removed her trench coat much to the surprise of the other motorists whose patience was perhaps growing while they waited inside their cars.

'Once I took off my raincoat and we started to take the picture, I felt a relief,' said Rojas, who describes herself as a sexual educator, ghost writer and actress.

'I felt a lot of freedom and at the same time tranquility to see that nobody disrespected me, nobody touched me, nobody told me anything. The people there were impassive, of course they watched, in amazement. Let's say they admired the nude and what he was doing, respecting me.'

The session lasted a matter of seconds and was shared the following day.



