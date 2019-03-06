Music Inside Out: Florida Man, Conch Shell Blowing and Winning at Same Time

Conch Shell Blowing Contest. (YouTube Screenshot)

A Florida man used a conch shell to play 1958 hit "Tequila" and take the top prize at the 57th annual Conch Shell Blowing Contest.

The contest in Key West, put on by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, featured more than 50 participants blowing into conch shells to make unusual music.

Masterson took the top prize in the men's division after impressing judges with his rendition of "Tequila."

"I learned to play the conch shell just by picking it up and trying to learn to play it," Masterson told WFOR-TV.

"There are no rules," he said. "You hold it any way you want, you play it any way you want, you just get a tone out of it and you just have fun with it."

