Nationwide Scare in Australia as Boy Found Sticking Needles in Strawberries

Authorities have suggested strawberries be cut up before they are eaten.

A young boy has been arrested after admitting to putting needles in strawberries, reported Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, New South Wales detectives announced they had already arrested one young boy over behaviour that "could be a prank".

"Obviously in the last few days we found a young person has admitted to a prank, including putting needles in strawberries, and he'll be dealt with under the youth cautioning system," NSW Acting Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said.

Australia's prime minister on Wednesday demanded sentences of up to 15 years in response to a nationwide scare.

Urging Australians to make a strawberry pavlova this weekend to help struggling farmers, Scott Morrison demanded a change in the law to toughen sentences.

"We're not mucking about" said Morrison, after pieces of fruit were found to be contaminated with needles or pins. "This is not on, this is just not on in this country," he said.

Calling the perpetrator a "coward and a grub", Morrison called on parliament to quickly raise the maximum sentence for such deliberate food contamination from 10 to 15 years behind bars.

That, he said, would put the crime on par with "things like possessing child pornography and financing terrorism. That's how seriously I take this."

The scare has prompted a series of supermarket recalls, and some stores in New Zealand have temporarily banned the sale of Australian strawberries.

No significant injuries have been reported.

