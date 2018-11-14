Newborn Baby Killed by Monkey in India

(Shutterstock)

A newborn baby was killed by a monkey after it snatched the infant from his mother's arms in India.

The woman, called Neha, had been breastfeeding her 12-day-old son Arush when the animal came into her home on the outskirts of Agra on Monday, the Times of India reports.

The victim's father Yogesh, an auto-rickshaw driver, told the newspaper that they chased the monkey.

The animal eventually left the baby on a neighbour's roof – but by then, it was too late.

'The main door of the house was open, and my wife was breastfeeding out son, suddenly a monkey barged inside our house and grabbed the child by his neck,' Yogesh told the Times of India.

'Before Neha could understand anything, the monkey took away our son.

'After a chase, the monkey left our son on a neighbour's roof but it was too late, Arush was heavily bleeding and had no pulse.'

They took the baby to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, the father added.

The infant was the couple's only child. They have been married for two years.

Local residents reported the same monkey had tried to attack a 14-year-old girl around 15 minutes before snatching Arush.

Police officer Atbir Singh told the times that the baby sustained grave injuries to its skull and neck.

He also said another infant had been attacked by a monkey in the area two months ago.

That baby survived but remains in hospital.

