No More Sleepless Nights: Anti-Snoring Pillow for Your Husband!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Silentnight Follow >

Bedding company Silentnight has released an anti-snore pillow which has received an abundance of dreamy reviews online.

The hit product, which costs £12, is designed to position your head at a particular angle in order to encourage breathing and reduce the sound of snoring.

Due to high demand, the product is currently sold out on Asda's website - and it's no surprise as reviewers are in agreement that not only does the pillow cure snoring, but it is also saving relationships across the country.

While one captioned their review 'marriage saver,' a relieved wife wrote: 'hubby has stopped snoring, so it is a five star from me.'

Meanwhile, one penned: 'At last a product that stops my hubby's snoring. Great quality at an excellent price. Actually does what it says.'

The product description states the hypoallergenic pillow is 'ergonomically designed' to encourage a peaceful night's sleep.

'Now you can sleep on your back without snoring,' it says. 'The pillow gently supports and positions the head and neck to encourage better body alignment and snore-free sleep. It features a shaped foam core and has a firmness rating of 5.'

And according to the reviews on Asda's website, snorers across the UK couldn't agree more.

'The wife was threatening to expel me from the matrimonial bed because of my snoring and other remedies had not worked,' wrote one. 'Since using it there have been no complaints from senior management and I'm still in bed! A result! Now how do I tell the wife she snores and could use one?'

Another customer who was evidently pleased with their purchase said it was 'so good' they're 'going back for another,' while another wrote:

'Bought this for my husband after reading the reviews but was still sceptical. I was very surprised because since being used my husband doesn't snore. I am very happy with this product.'

And it's not just the customers who are raving about the new pillow, it has even been tested by the The British Snoring and Sleep Apnoea Association, who have approved the product.

'Replacing our old duck feather pillow with the Silentnight Anti-Snore pillow had an instant effect,' the association said in a review on their website.

'It was immediately clear that there was a significant improvement in both snoring frequency and volume.

'The shaped foam core and medium foam core and medium firmness contribute nicely to the overall feeling of comfort.'

They added: 'Did it help with snoring? Yes. Snoring volume and frequency was reduced approximately 50%.'

'Would we recommend this product - yes, especially if you are using a feather pillow.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.