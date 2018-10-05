Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai Admits She Has Her Faults!

Malala Yousafzai (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Margaret Hall Follow >

She holds the honour of being the youngest ever Nobel laureate, but even Malala Yousafzai falls short of being the model student.

The 21-year-old, who is in her second year at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, admitted that on 'many' occasions she had started an essay the night before its due date after 'overwhelming' herself with the clubs, societies and social events of university life.

The Pakistani women's rights campaigner opened up about her experiences in an interview with Vogue magazine, in which she said enrolling as a fresher was a 'big change', even for someone as accomplished and well-travelled as herself.

Like many students, she was also disappointed with the quality of the dining hall food - saying it fell short of her mother's 'chicken and rice'.

She said: 'University life is a big change for any student and I was no exception. None of the food in the dining hall could compare with my mum's chicken and rice, and in the beginning I missed my parents, and sometimes even my little brothers, too.

A few - well, many times - I started an essay at 11 pm the night before it was due. I overwhelmed myself with the possibilities of university life.

'And I'm grateful for that. I know how lucky I am to have access to an incredible education, lectures, art, sport and new perspectives.'

Malala, who survived being shot by the Taliban while advocating for the education of women, enrolled at Oxford to study PPE in October 2017 and has thrown herself into undergraduate life.

She has played polo, enjoyed late-night takeaways, been elected to be in charge of college parties and has learnt how to dance to Beyoncé. She has even appeared in student YouTube videos.

The activist said the 'hardest thing' is to see other young women her age with 'all the dreams and aspirations' that she holds but who are 'stuck in a situation she didn't create and unable to choose her own future'.

'Without an adequate start in life, millions of girls won't have the skills they need to succeed in today's labour market,' she said.

'They face a lifetime of low-paid low-status work, poverty and insecurity. Their untapped potential is a loss for all of us.'

Despite her breadth of experience, Malala admitted she doesn't yet know 'what career path' she will choose.

'But I know I'll keep advocating for girls and women,' she added. 'If one girl with an education can change the world, just imagine what 130 million can do.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.