'O No' Instagram Down, No Images Sorry, and its Worldover!

Instagram went down this morning with thousands of social media users unable to log in to the photo-sharing website.

Users worldwide reported problems with the Facebook-owned platform early on Wednesday in an outage which lasted for around an hour.

Attempts to log in on a desktop browser produced a blank page with the message: '5xx Server Error', while on the mobile app users were told that their feed could not be refreshed

Tweets posted by frustrated users suggested the Instagram outage stretched across the globe with the app not working in London, San Francisco or Singapore.

The website DownDetector said the problems had begun at 8.16am British time, which was 3.16am in New York and 5.16pm in Sydney.

People commenting on the website's updates also reported problems in California, Indonesia, India and Romania.

In Australia, some users apparently went as far as to contact emergency services, with Queensland Police saying: 'Instagram being down is not a police matter'.

The website and app returned at around 9am in the UK, with one Twitter user saying: 'Instagram is back, everyone resume your life'.

Google search data showed a spike in searches for Instagram and related terms between around 8am and 9am UK time.

During the outage one Twitter user said: 'That feeling when you delete Instagram in hopes that it will start working again and you try to re log in and you can't even get past the login page.'

Another said: 'I really just turned off my wifi, turned it back on again, tried using my 4g, turned my 4g off and on again, restarted my phone only to come on twitter realizing instagram was down and it wasn't just me.'

One tweeted directly to the company, saying: 'Why is your server down for so long? Showing 503 error code. Put your team to work'.

'I guess since Instagram is down people can actually socialize in real life,' one said.

Another wrote: 'Instagram is down... across the world people are looking up from their phones, confused, angry, tearful.'

Among many users going to Twitter to see if their problems were unique, one said: 'When you tried to refresh your Instagram page for the longest but checked Twitter, to find out it was down the whole time.'

'After refreshing and turning on data, then thinking I’d been hacked , I came onto Twitter to check if Instagram is down. Twitter confirmed Instagram is in fact down,' another said.

And a further Twitter user said: 'Can't sleep and Instagram is apparently down. what am I supposed to do now?'

Instagram, which has more than a billion monthly users, said: 'We're aware that some users are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.'

On Monday Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger announced they will leave the company with Adam Mosseri said to take the helm.

